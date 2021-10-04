USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 - Week 6

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in the country while Cincinnati moves into the top five

On Sunday, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released its week six top 25 rankings.

Alabama and Georgia retain the top two spots, respectively. Iowa and Penn State move up to spots and Cincinnati finishes off the top five after winning at then fourth-ranked Notre Dame.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the start of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Inside the Big 12, Oklahoma drops a spot after defeating Kansas State on the road. Oklahoma State jumps up to No. 12 following a 24-14 victory over then No. 21 Baylor, knocking the Bears out of the rankings and Texas hops back into the top 25 at No. 21.

USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25

1. Alabama 5-0

2. Georgia 5-0

3. Iowa 5-0

4. Penn State 5-0

5. Cincinnati 4-0

6. Oklahoma 5-0

7. Ohio State 4-1

8. Michigan 5-0

9. Oregon 4-1

10. BYU 5-0

11. Michigan State 5-0

12. Oklahoma State 5-0

13. Notre Dame 4-1

14. Kentucky 5-0

15. Coastal Carolina 5-0

16. Arkansas 4-1

17. Ole Miss 3-1

18. Florida 3-2

19. Auburn 4-1

20. Wake Forest 5-0

21. Clemson 3-2

22. N.C. State 4-1

23. Texas 4-1

24. SMU 5-0

25. Arizona State 4-0

Others Receiving Votes

Texas A&M 105; San Diego State 103; Baylor 40; Pittsburgh 34; Oregon State 27; Iowa State 27; Virginia Tech 24; Boston College 14; Texas-San Antonio 13; Appalachian State 11; Fresno State 8; Liberty 7; Mississippi State 6; North Carolina 5; Maryland 5; Western Michigan 2; Texas Tech 2; UL Lafayette 1; Nevada 1.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly