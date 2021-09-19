USA Today Today Coaches Poll - Week 4
On Sunday, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released its week four top 25 rankings.
There was no movement among the top five with Alabama retaining the top spot followed by Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M.
All three Big 12 Conference teams remained in their rankings from last week. Oklahoma is ranked third. Iowa State sits at No. 14, and Oklahoma State at No. 22. West Virginia received
West Virginia received 19 votes after defeating No. 15 Virginia Tech. The Hokies fell out of the top 25.
The Mountaineers are on the road to take on Oklahoma Saturday at 7:30 and broadcasting on ABC.
The poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oklahoma
4. Oregon
5. Texas A&M
6. Iowa
7. Clemson
8. Penn Sate
9. Cincinatti
10. Notre Dame
11. Florida
12. Ohio State
13. Ole Miss
14. Iowa State
15. Wisconsin
16. BYU
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Arkansas
19. Michigan
20. North Carolina
21. Michigan State
22. Oklahoma State
23. Auburn
24. UCLA
25. Fresno State
Others Receiving Votes
Liberty 80; Kentucky 69; Texas Christian 50; Virginia Tech 49; Texas 42; Southern California 41; San Diego State 41; Kansas State 40; Memphis 27; Boston College 27; Maryland 26; Arizona State 26; Louisiana State 25; Wake Forest 22; West Virginia 19; UL Lafayette 17; Baylor 13; Army 12; Southern Methodist 8; Nevada 7; Stanford 6; Central Florida 6; Utah State 2; Tennessee 2; Rutgers 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Miami 1.
