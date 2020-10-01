SI.com
MountaineerMaven
VanDarius Cowan Out for Baylor

Christopher Hall

Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) runs the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker VanDarius Cowan (32) attempts the tackle during the first half at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field.
Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) runs the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker VanDarius Cowan (32) attempts the tackle during the first half at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field.Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown announced on his weekly coach's show that linebacker VanDarius Cowan will miss the game due to the injury he suffered last week in the 27-13 loss to Oklahoma State. No details or timetable on Cowan's return have been released. 

Cowan earned the starting role at Bandit during fall camp following a season-ending injury against Iowa State last season. 

In limited action in the first two games, Cowan has six tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. 

Redshirt freshman Jared Bartlett is expected to start at Bandit Saturday. Bartlett has six tackles, three tackles for a loss, a sack, and a forced fumble on the season. 

