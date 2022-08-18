Skip to main content

Virginia Tech Names WV Native Starting Quarterback

The Hokies have their QB1 for 2022.

Virginia Tech head football coach Brett Pry has settled on a starting quarterback for the upcoming season and it's a name that should ring a bell; former Marshall Thundering Herd QB and Charleston, WV native, Grant Wells.

Wells played his high school ball at George Washington, where he was a two-sport athlete. 

In his two years as the starting quarterback at Marshall, Wells threw for 5,626 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions while completing 64.4% of his pass attempts. He became the first freshman QB to earn first-team All-Conference USA honors. In 2021, Wells finished 15th in the country in passing, throwing for a total of 3,532 yards. Wells beat out South Carolina transfer Jason Brown for Tech's starting job.

West Virginia will travel to Virginia Tech on September 22nd for a Thursday night matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST. 

