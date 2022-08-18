Virginia Tech Names WV Native Starting Quarterback

Virginia Tech head football coach Brett Pry has settled on a starting quarterback for the upcoming season and it's a name that should ring a bell; former Marshall Thundering Herd QB and Charleston, WV native, Grant Wells.

Wells played his high school ball at George Washington, where he was a two-sport athlete.

In his two years as the starting quarterback at Marshall, Wells threw for 5,626 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions while completing 64.4% of his pass attempts. He became the first freshman QB to earn first-team All-Conference USA honors. In 2021, Wells finished 15th in the country in passing, throwing for a total of 3,532 yards. Wells beat out South Carolina transfer Jason Brown for Tech's starting job.

West Virginia will travel to Virginia Tech on September 22nd for a Thursday night matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.