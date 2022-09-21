Skip to main content

Virginia Tech's Depth Chart vs West Virginia

The Hokies have set their depth chart for this week's game.

OFFENSE

QB: Grant Wells, Jason Brown, Devin Ferrell

RB: Keshawn King, Jalen Holston, Chance Black

WR: Kaleb Smith, Christian Moss

WR: De'Wain Lofton, Stephen Gosnell

WR: Jadan Blue, Jaylen Jones

TE: Nick Gallo, Drake De Luliis, Connor Blumrick

LT: Silas Dzansi, Xavier Chaplin

LG: Jesse Hanson, Braelin Moore

C: Johnny Jordan, Jack Hollifield

RG: Kaden Moore, Danijel Miletic

RT: Parker Clements, Bob Schick

DEFENSE

DE: TyJuan Garbutt, C.J. McCray, Kyree Moyston

DE: Jaylen Griffin, Cole Nelson, Keyshawn Burgos

DT: Norell Pollard, Wilfried Pene

DT: Mario Kendricks, Josh Fuga

WILL: Jayden McDonald, Jaden Keller, Keli Lawson

MIKE: Dax Hollifield, Keshon Artis

SAM: Keonta Jenkins, J.R. Walker, Keli Lawson

CB: Dorian Strong, DJ Harvey

CB: Armani Chatman, Brion Murray

S: Chamarri Conner, Jalen Stroman

S: Nasir Peoples, Ny'Quee Hawkins

