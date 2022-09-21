Virginia Tech's Depth Chart vs West Virginia
OFFENSE
QB: Grant Wells, Jason Brown, Devin Ferrell
RB: Keshawn King, Jalen Holston, Chance Black
WR: Kaleb Smith, Christian Moss
WR: De'Wain Lofton, Stephen Gosnell
WR: Jadan Blue, Jaylen Jones
TE: Nick Gallo, Drake De Luliis, Connor Blumrick
LT: Silas Dzansi, Xavier Chaplin
LG: Jesse Hanson, Braelin Moore
C: Johnny Jordan, Jack Hollifield
RG: Kaden Moore, Danijel Miletic
RT: Parker Clements, Bob Schick
DEFENSE
DE: TyJuan Garbutt, C.J. McCray, Kyree Moyston
DE: Jaylen Griffin, Cole Nelson, Keyshawn Burgos
DT: Norell Pollard, Wilfried Pene
DT: Mario Kendricks, Josh Fuga
WILL: Jayden McDonald, Jaden Keller, Keli Lawson
MIKE: Dax Hollifield, Keshon Artis
SAM: Keonta Jenkins, J.R. Walker, Keli Lawson
CB: Dorian Strong, DJ Harvey
CB: Armani Chatman, Brion Murray
S: Chamarri Conner, Jalen Stroman
S: Nasir Peoples, Ny'Quee Hawkins
