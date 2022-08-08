WATCH: AJ Jackson Fall Camp Day 7

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its seventh day of fall camp Monday afternoon.

Defensive line coach AJ Jackson met with the media following practice and discussed the depth of the room, Dante Stills, competition within the unit and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly