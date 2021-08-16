WATCH: AJ Jackson Following Day 9 of Fall Camp

West Virginia defensive line coach Andrew "AJ" Jackson met with the media after practice No. 10

West Virginia defensive line coach Andrew "AJ" Jackson met with the media following the tenth practice of fall camp on Monday. He discussed Dante Stills and Akheem Mesidor's improvements, depth along the D-line, and more.

