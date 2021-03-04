WATCH: AJ Jackson Introductory Press Conference

On Thursday, West Virginia defensive line coach Andrew "AJ" Jackson held his introductory press conference and discussed his role among the defensive staff, recruiting, and what went into his decision to come to WVU.

The Mountaineers annual Gold and Blue Spring Game is scheduled for April 24th at 1:00 pm.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly