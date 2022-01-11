WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Oklahoma State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-2, 1-1) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 1-1) Tuesday night at 9:00 pm EST inside the WVU Coliseum and will be televised on ESPNU.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Monday to preview the Cowboys and give an update on the Mountianeers.

