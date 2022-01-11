Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Oklahoma State

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses the Mountaineers matchup vs. the Cowboys.

The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-2, 1-1) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 1-1) Tuesday night at 9:00 pm EST inside the WVU Coliseum and will be televised on ESPNU.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Monday to preview the Cowboys and give an update on the Mountianeers. 

SeasonSummary_2022_BB_OKSt-GM1

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins yells from the bench during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
Football

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Oklahoma State

47 seconds ago
WVU Football
Football

BREAKING: WVU Hires Offensive Coordinator

5 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight ends coach Travis Trickett against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field.
Football

Trickett Says Farewell

18 hours ago
Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. (16) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Former WVU WR Winston Wright Announces Transfer Destination

22 hours ago
Travis Trickett
Football

REPORT: Trickett Departing WVU to Become Offensive Coordinator

Jan 8, 2022
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) looks to pass while defended by Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the first half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Mounts Comeback and Tame Wildcats

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_17322484_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas State

Jan 8, 2022
Untitled design (54)
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas State

Jan 8, 2022