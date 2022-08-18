WATCH: Brian Polendey 2022 Fall Camp Day 14
West Virginia tight end Brian Polendey chatted with the media after the 14th practice of fall camp.
The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held practice No. 14 of fall camp on Thursday.
Tight end Brian Polendey met with the media following practice and discussed his progression within the offense, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, the Mountaineer defense and more.
