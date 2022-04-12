WATCH: Brian Polendey Spring Practice No. 11

The West Virginia University football team held its ninth practice of the spring period Saturday inside the indoor practice facility.

Tight End Brian Polendey met with the media after practice for the first time since his arrival in Morgantown. He broke down his route to WVU, his decision to transfer, his role as a tight end and more.

