Skip to main content

WATCH: Brian Polendey Spring Practice No. 11

West Virginia tight end Brian Polendey chats about becoming a Mountaineer

The West Virginia University football team held its ninth practice of the spring period Saturday inside the indoor practice facility. 

Tight End Brian Polendey met with the media after practice for the first time since his arrival in Morgantown. He broke down his route to WVU, his decision to transfer, his role as a tight end and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jordan Jefferson Spring Practice No. 11 2022
Football

WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Spring Practice No. 11

By Christopher Hall14 minutes ago
Lee Kpogba Spring Practice No. 11 2022
Football

WATCH: Lee Kpogba Spring Practice No. 11

By Christopher Hall21 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 9.29.00 AM
Recruiting

JUCO Big Jimmy Bell Jr. Includes WVU in Top Four

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 9.25.38 AM
Mountaineers in the Pros

Schuyler Callihan Show: Kevin Jones Stops by to Talk Career in Japan, Transfer Portal + WVU

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins yells from the bench during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

WVU Hoops Loses 2022 Commit

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Apr 11, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Gets the W in Season Debut

By Christopher Hall15 hours ago
WVU Basketball
Basketball

BREAKING: WVU Secures Commitment from JUCO F Mohamed Wague

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
Randy Mazey
Baseball

West Virginia Steadily Climbing into the Rankings

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago