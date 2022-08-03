Skip to main content

WATCH: Brown, Harrell Detail QB Approach

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell give their initial thoughts on the quarterbacks

West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell worked through their offensive approach during the first two days of Fall Camp.

Brown noted the run game as an area of emphasis, while Harrell highlighted Georgia transfer JT Daniels' potential impact in 2022.

The run game, historically an under-utilized area of the Air Raid offense, is primed to make a big splash in September. The combination of Brown and Harrell alluded to adding a multi-back attack featuring RB Tony Mathis Jr. and at least one additional asset.

Harrell's Air Raid offensive scheme was another point of emphasis; the addition of a solid run game will provide another balanced option to the playbook.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett

WVU Women's Basketball
WVU Womens Basketball

WVU Women's Basketball Nonconference Schedule is Set

By Christopher Hall2 hours ago
20220802_130031
Football

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Fall Camp Day 2

By Christopher Hall2 hours ago
20220802_132519
Football

WATCH: Graham Harrell Fall Camp Day 2

By Christopher Hall3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 3.18.07 PM
noncategorized

Relatively Sports Ep. 3: Interview with Tracey Napoleon

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
DSC_0511
Football

WVU Football Fall Camp Notebook: Day 2

By Christopher Hall5 hours ago
DSC_0732
Football

WVU Football Fall Camp Day Two Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett6 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan14 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_18692280_168388579_lowres
Football

Return of the Brawl T-Shirts Featuring Dante Stills Now Available

By Schuyler Callihan14 hours ago