WATCH: Brown, Harrell Detail QB Approach

West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell worked through their offensive approach during the first two days of Fall Camp.

Brown noted the run game as an area of emphasis, while Harrell highlighted Georgia transfer JT Daniels' potential impact in 2022.

The run game, historically an under-utilized area of the Air Raid offense, is primed to make a big splash in September. The combination of Brown and Harrell alluded to adding a multi-back attack featuring RB Tony Mathis Jr. and at least one additional asset.

Harrell's Air Raid offensive scheme was another point of emphasis; the addition of a solid run game will provide another balanced option to the playbook.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett