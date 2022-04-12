WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton Spring Practice No. 11

West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton gives some insight on his areas of improvement this offseason

The West Virginia University football team held its ninth practice of the spring period Saturday inside the indoor practice facility.

Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton met the media following practice. He discussed his improvements in the offseason, working with the quarterbacks and more.

