WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton Texas Postgame

WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton met with the media following tonight's 38-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The West Virginia Mountaineer football team (2-3) fell to the Texas Longhorns (3-2) 38-20 on Saturday night in Austin, Tx.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton met with the media following the loss to discuss the offense's slow start, CJ Donaldson's injury, moving on from Texas, and the receiver room's focuses heading into the BYE Week.

