WATCH: Casey Legg 2022 Fall Camp Day 14
West Virginia kicker Casey Legg talked with the media after the 14th practice of fall camp.
The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held practice No. 14 of fall camp on Thursday.
Kicker Casey Legg met with the media following practice and discussed his path to become a kicker, his first field goal, the offseason and more.
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly