Skip to main content

WATCH: Casey Legg 2022 Fall Camp Day 14

West Virginia kicker Casey Legg talked with the media after the 14th practice of fall camp.

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held practice No. 14 of fall camp on Thursday.

Kicker Casey Legg met with the media following practice and discussed his path to become a kicker, his first field goal, the offseason and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Rashad Ajayi 2022 Fall Camp Day 14
Football

WATCH: Rashad Ajayi Fall Camp Day 14

By Christopher Hall
Brian Polendey 2022 Fall Camp Day 14
Football

WATCH: Brian Polendey 2022 Fall Camp Day 14

By Christopher Hall
Aug 18 Jasir Cox Presser
Football

WATCH: Jasir Cox 2022 Fall Camp Day 14

By Christopher Hall
Jasir Cox
Football

Jasir Cox is Creating His Own Legacy

By Julia Mellett
Tony Mathis Jr.
Football

Projecting WVU's Week 1 Offensive Depth Chart

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_2600
Football

ESPN's Greg McElroy Lists Five Reasons Why WVU is a 'Dangerous Team' in 2022

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_16965925_168388579_lowres
Football

Virginia Tech Names WV Native Starting Quarterback

By Schuyler Callihan
BIg 12 or BOLT (12)
Football

Between The Eers: WVU Football's Floor + Ceiling in 2022

By Schuyler Callihan