WATCH: Casey Legg Oklahoma Postgame

K Casey Legg met with the media following tonight's 23-20 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Legg spoke of the Oklahoma series history, his game-winning field goal, kicking angles, his favorite hashmarks, and the special teams unit.

