WATCH: Casey Legg Oklahoma Postgame
K Casey Legg spoke with the media after his clutch game winning field goal against Oklahoma, 23-20.
K Casey Legg met with the media following tonight's 23-20 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.
Legg spoke of the Oklahoma series history, his game-winning field goal, kicking angles, his favorite hashmarks, and the special teams unit.
You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Julia Mellett - @JuliaMellett