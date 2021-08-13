WATCH: Chad Scott Following Day 7 of Fall Camp

West Virginia co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Chad Scott met with the media after practice No. 7

West Virginia co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Chad Scott met with the media following the seventh practice of fall camp. Scott discussed that maturation process of Leddie Brown and Tony Mathis Jr., depth, his relationships with his players and more.

