WATCH: Chad Scott Spring Postgame

The West Virginia football program held its annual Gold and Blue Spring Game Saturday afternoon where the Gold team, led by the perceived first string defense, topped the presumed first string offense, the Blue team 22-21. Quarterbacks, Garrett Greene, Will Crowder and Nicco Marchiol rotated between the two teams.

Running backs coach, and the head coach of the Blue team, Chad Scott met with the media following the game. He gave his overall thoughts on his team's win, team chemistry, areas of improvement within his room and more.

