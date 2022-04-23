Skip to main content

WATCH: Chad Scott Spring Postgame

West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott breaks down the Blue team's win

The West Virginia football program held its annual Gold and Blue Spring Game Saturday afternoon where the Gold team, led by the perceived first string defense, topped the presumed first string offense, the Blue team 22-21. Quarterbacks, Garrett Greene, Will Crowder and Nicco Marchiol rotated between the two teams. 

Running backs coach, and the head coach of the Blue team, Chad Scott met with the media following the game. He gave his overall thoughts on his team's win, team chemistry, areas of improvement within his room and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia
Football

WATCH: Dante Stills Spring Postgame

By Christopher Hall8 minutes ago
20220423_154330
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Spring Game Postgame

By Christopher Hall18 minutes ago
JAMES GMITER
Football

WATCH: James Gmiter Spring Postgame

By Christopher Hall22 minutes ago
KADEN PRATHER POST
Football

WATCH: Kaden Prather Spring Postgame

By Christopher Hall40 minutes ago
IMG_1515
Football

Final Stats from WVU's 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
IMG_1535
Football

Quick Hits: Initial Thoughts of WVU's Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
IMG_1618
Football

How to Watch the WVU Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
Randy Mazey
Baseball

WVU, Texas Tech Postponed

By Christopher HallApr 22, 2022