WATCH: Chad Scott Spring Practice No. 8

West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott breaks down the running back room

The West Virginia University football team held the eighth practice of the spring period Thursday morning.

Running game coordinator/running backs coach Chad Scott met with the media following practice. He broke down the running backs, individually, Tony Mathis Jr.'s development, the running game in the new offense and more. 

