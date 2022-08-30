Skip to main content

WATCH: Charles Woods Previews Pitt

Cornerback Charles Woods discusses the Backyard Brawl

On Monday, West Virginia University football coaching staff and players met with the media ahead of the season opener versus the No. 17 Pitt Panthers Thursday night with kickoff scheduled for seven o'clock at Acrisure Stadium.

Cornerback Charles woods met with the media and discussed the Backyard Brawl, the Pitt offense, playing in front of a big crowd and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

offensive line
Football

WVU's Offensive Line: 'Best in the Big 12'?

By Julia Mellett
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
Football

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan
Dante Stills Pitt 2022
Football

WATCH: Dante Stills Previews Pitt

By Christopher Hall
Bryce Ford-Wheaton Pitt 2022
Football

WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton Previews Pitt

By Christopher Hall
Jordan Lesley Pitt Preview 2022
Football

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Pitt

By Christopher Hall
Graham Harrell Pitt 2022
Football

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Pitt

By Christopher Hall
Neal Brown Pitt Preview 2022
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Pitt

By Christopher Hall
Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi on the field prior to the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Football

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Praises WVU QB JT Daniels

By Christopher Hall