WATCH: Charles Woods Spring Practice No. 7
West Virginia defensive back Charles Woods breaks down his development
The West Virginia University football team held the seventh practice of the spring period Tuesday morning.
Defensive back Charles Woods met with the media following practice. He discussed his first spring practice at WVU, where he's improved, thoughts on the defense, the move to cornerback and more.
