The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) fell 41-31 to the TCU Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0) Saturday afternoon.

CB Charles Woods met with the media postgame to discuss the secondary, Big 12 competition, and TCU scouting.

