Skip to main content

WATCH: Dante Stills Previews Pitt

Defensive lineman Dante Stills looks ahead to the Backyard Brawl

On Monday, West Virginia University football coaching staff and players met with the media ahead of the season opener versus the No. 17 Pitt Panthers Thursday night with kickoff scheduled for seven o'clock at Acrisure Stadium.

Defensive lineman Dante Stills discussed the Pitt offensive line, emotions in a rivalry game, and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bryce Ford-Wheaton Pitt 2022

WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton Previews Pitt

Jordan Lesley Pitt Preview 2022

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Pitt

Graham Harrell Pitt 2022

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Pitt

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Bryce Ford-Wheaton Pitt 2022
Football

WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton Previews Pitt

By Christopher Hall
Jordan Lesley Pitt Preview 2022
Football

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Pitt

By Christopher Hall
Graham Harrell Pitt 2022
Football

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Pitt

By Christopher Hall
Neal Brown Pitt Preview 2022
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Pitt

By Christopher Hall
Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi on the field prior to the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Football

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Praises WVU QB JT Daniels

By Christopher Hall
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell giving instructions to his quarterbacks during spring practice.
Football

WVU Looks to Ignite Offensive Play-Calling Chemistry

By Julia Mellett
JT Daniels
Football

Neal Brown Explains Decision to Name JT Daniels QB1

By Schuyler Callihan
Tony Mathis Jr.
Football

JUST IN: WVU Football Releases Week 1 Depth Chart

By Christopher Hall