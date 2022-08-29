WATCH: Dante Stills Previews Pitt
Defensive lineman Dante Stills looks ahead to the Backyard Brawl
On Monday, West Virginia University football coaching staff and players met with the media ahead of the season opener versus the No. 17 Pitt Panthers Thursday night with kickoff scheduled for seven o'clock at Acrisure Stadium.
Defensive lineman Dante Stills discussed the Pitt offensive line, emotions in a rivalry game, and more.
