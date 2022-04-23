WATCH: Dante Stills Spring Postgame

The West Virginia football program held its annual Gold and Blue Spring Game Saturday afternoon where the Gold team, led by the perceived first string defense, topped the presumed first string offense, the Blue team 22-21. Quarterbacks, Garrett Greene, Will Crowder and Nicco Marchiol rotated between the two teams.

Defensive lineman Dante Stills met with the media following game. The Fairmont, WV native talked about his final Gold and Blue Spring game, the identity of the defensive line and more.

