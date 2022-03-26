WATCH: Dante Stills Spring Practice Day 3

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills breaks down his decision to return and day three of the spring practice period.

The West Virginia University football team held its third practice of the spring period Saturday morning.

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills me with the media for the first time since returning to WVU for his final season. He broke down his decision to return, the depth along the defensive line, the defense as a whole and more.

