Skip to main content

WATCH: Dante Stills Spring Practice Day 3

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills breaks down his decision to return and day three of the spring practice period.

The West Virginia University football team held its third practice of the spring period Saturday morning. 

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills me with the media for the first time since returning to WVU for his final season. He broke down his decision to return, the depth along the defensive line, the defense as a whole and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Player Pressers 3-26 2
Football

WATCH: James Gmiter Spring Practice Day 3

By Christopher Hall9 minutes ago
USATSI_17298781_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Kyzir White Signs with New Team

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Ben Hampton
Baseball

West Virginia Sweeps Youngstown State

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.34.01 PM
Recruiting

2023 WR Yazeed Haynes Decides Between Rutgers & West Virginia

By Schuyler CallihanMar 25, 2022
Baseball
Baseball

West Virginia Takes Game 1 from Youngstown State

By Christopher HallMar 24, 2022
Graham Harrell
Football

WATCH: Graham Harrell Spring Practice Day 2

By Christopher HallMar 24, 2022
20220324_113817
Football

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Spring Practice Day 2

By Christopher HallMar 24, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-02-16T145108.419
Football

Is the Transfer Portal + NIL Hurting More Schools Than It is Helping?

By Schuyler CallihanMar 24, 2022