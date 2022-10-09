Skip to main content

WATCH: David Long Secures Titans Win with INT

Former West Virginia linebacker David Long Jr. snags game-sealing interception

Tennessee linebacker David Long Jr. had a team-high 11 tackles and sealed the 21-17 Titans win with a game saving interceptions Sunday afternoon. 

Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) intercepts a pass on the goal line against the Washington Commanders in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter at FedExField.

Washington was trailing by four with just under five minutes left in the game when quarterback Carson Wentz marched his offense down the field to the Titan two-yard line. 

Then, facing a third and two with nine seconds remaining, Wentz dropped back to pass as Long bumped receiver Terry McLaurin coming across the middle before stepping in front of running back J.D. McKissic at the one-yard line and the Titans would hold on and push their record to 3-2 on the season. 

Following his 11 tackles on the day, Long is now second on the team with 36 tackles with 2.5 tackles for a loss, two pass deflections and an interception on the season. 

