WATCH: David Long Secures Titans Win with INT
Tennessee linebacker David Long Jr. had a team-high 11 tackles and sealed the 21-17 Titans win with a game saving interceptions Sunday afternoon.
Washington was trailing by four with just under five minutes left in the game when quarterback Carson Wentz marched his offense down the field to the Titan two-yard line.
Then, facing a third and two with nine seconds remaining, Wentz dropped back to pass as Long bumped receiver Terry McLaurin coming across the middle before stepping in front of running back J.D. McKissic at the one-yard line and the Titans would hold on and push their record to 3-2 on the season.
Following his 11 tackles on the day, Long is now second on the team with 36 tackles with 2.5 tackles for a loss, two pass deflections and an interception on the season.
