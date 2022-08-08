WATCH: Doug Nester Fall Camp Day 7

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its seventh day of fall camp Monday afternoon.

Offensive lineman Doug Nester met with the media following practice and discussed the progression of the offensive line, his offseason, the Backyard Brawl and more.

