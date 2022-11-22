WATCH: Doug Nester Previews Oklahoma State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) will travel to Stillwater (OK) to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 4-4) in the season finale with kickoff scheduled for Noon EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.
Offensive lineman Doug Nester chatted with the media during the program's weekly press conference about the improvements of the offensive lineman, walking on Senior Day, and more.
