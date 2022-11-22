Skip to main content

WATCH: Lee Kpogba Previews Oklahoma State

West Virginia linebacker Lee Kpogba talks about the season finale

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) will travel to Stillwater (OK) to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 4-4) in the season finale with kickoff scheduled for Noon EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2. 

Linebacker Lee Kpogba met with the media during the program's weekly press conference and discussed starting a linebacker for a full season, the defense's shortcomings, the defense's future and more. 

