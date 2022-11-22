Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Oklahoma State

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown addresses the media ahead of the Mountaineers matchup versus Oklahoma State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6) will travel to Stillwater (OK) to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4, 4-4) in the season finale with kickoff scheduled for Noon EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2. 

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media during his weekly press conference and recapped the loss to Kansas State, previewed the upcoming matchup versus Oklahoma State, named Garrett Greene the starting quarterback and evaluated his first start and more. 

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Oklahoma State

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Oklahoma State

WATCH: Doug Nester Previews Oklahoma State

WATCH: Aubrey Burkes Previews Oklahoma State

WATCH: Lee Kpogba Previews Oklahoma State

