WATCH: First 'Country Roads' of the Season After WVU Downs Coastal Carolina
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) moved past the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) in the season opener 31-24.
West Virginia starting running back, senior Cam Cook, rushed for a game-high 142 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 72-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game.
Junior Michael Hawkins Jr. made his Mountaineer debut. He threw for 132 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 103 yards and another score. His first touchdown pass of the season was to sophomore receiver Armoni Weaver-Bomar from 49 yards out.
Bomar led the team in receiving yards on the one touchdown reception for the 49-yard touchown. Senior Jaden Bray had a team-high four receptions for 29 yards, while redshirt senior DJ Epps caught three passes for 36 yards.
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