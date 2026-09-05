WATCH: First 'Country Roads' of the Season After WVU Downs Coastal Carolina

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) moved past the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) in the season opener 31-24.

West Virginia starting running back, senior Cam Cook, rushed for a game-high 142 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 72-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game.

Junior Michael Hawkins Jr. made his Mountaineer debut. He threw for 132 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 103 yards and another score. His first touchdown pass of the season was to sophomore receiver Armoni Weaver-Bomar from 49 yards out.

Bomar led the team in receiving yards on the one touchdown reception for the 49-yard touchown. Senior Jaden Bray had a team-high four receptions for 29 yards, while redshirt senior DJ Epps caught three passes for 36 yards.