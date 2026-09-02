Score Predictions for WVU vs. Coastal Carolina

We are inching closer and closer to the start of the 2026 season. This Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineers will welcome the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to get the action started, and now that we are just days away from kickoff, it's time to release our predictions.

Here is how our staff sees this one going down.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 37, Coastal Carolina 17

Coastal parks are a safety up top, closing off the middle of the field more than just about anyone in college football. Well, that's what this staff did a year ago at Missouri State, and you can assume that will be the case here.

Explosive plays are hard to come by with them, so consistently taking the 5-7 yard gains will eventually take its toll on them. Missouri State last year was 2nd in Conference USA in 20+ yard plays allowed, 3rd in 30+ yard plays, and 2nd in 40+ yard plays. This staff has a much better and longer secondary to work with, so in all likelihood, they'll have similar success in that area.

It feels like we will see Missouri State transfer Deuce Bailey get the start at QB for the Chants, but Tyler Junior College transfer Tre Guerra and Arkansas transfer Trever Jackson are also in the mix. It's all been hush-hush on the QB battle in Conway. Regardless, WVU's front should be able to get after whoever the quarterback is with an offensive line group that, on paper, looks relatively shaky.

This one isn't going to be as big of a blowout as most would like, which may have you feeling a little questionable about this team. IF this final score does happen, take the W and move on. This is a talented group that is only going to get better as the season moves along.

I don't see Coastal as a threat to win this game, but this is a proud program. They don't settle for mediocrity, which is why they canned Tim Beck after just three years. Ryan Beard is a program builder and will have his bunch ready to play. Obviously, the top-end talent AND the overall depth don't come anywhere close to West Virginia's, but the Chanticleers aren't going to just roll over. This isn't Akron rolling into town, with all due respect to the Golden Flashes.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 30, Coastal Carolina 13

West Virginia endured another roster overhaul but loaded up on younger talent through the transfer portal while retaining some key pieces from last season. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina brought in Ryan Beard to head up the program after three seasons at Missouri State.

WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez is entering his second season in his second stint in Morgantown, and he’s indicated the culture is starting to come together.

Running back Cam Cook is expected to be featured early and often after leading the FBS in rushing yards a season ago at Jacksonville State. It will have to start up front, and the offensive line was the talk of fall camp with the return of o-line coach Rick Trickett. And a good sign might be that Rimington Award nominee and returning starting center Landon Livingston is behind Wes King on the depth chart.

West Virginia has not named a starting quarterback, but it was reported Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr. will start for the Mountaineers. He’s expected to be dynamic with his legs and arm and will have his chance against the Chanticleers.

Defensively, West Virginia has a lot of questions that need answered, especially in the secondary. The went for size on the backend and filled those needs, but only time will tell if they are capable of slowing down the Big 12 offenses.

There are plenty of questions throughout the team, as the majority of the roster has not played in this system. However, with the new transfer put in place and this group working together since January, the Mountaineers are further ahead than they were a year ago.

I suspect WVU will have its way in the ground game, but despite the optimism on the outside (Been hearing it since the departure of Dana Holgorsen), results will need to be shown.

The defense will have a lot to prove and may give up yards in the first half before settling in the final 30 minutes. It might be tight at the break, but the Mountaineers pull away 30-13.

Eugene Napoleon: West Virginia 42, Coastal Carolina 14

This game should be over by the third quarter. This has nothing to do with Coastal. All to do with West Virginia. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. If you execute well, you do what you’re supposed to do in all three phases of the game, you win the majority of your football games. It doesn’t matter who your opposition is. West Virginia, big.