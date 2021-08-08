WATCH: Gerad Parker Post Practice Day 2

West Virginia co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker met with the media following day two of fall camp

The West Virginia Mountaineers wrapped up day two of fall camp on Saturday. Following practice, co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker discusses quarterback Jarrett Doege, the offensive overall, key members of the offense and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly