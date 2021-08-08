Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: Gerad Parker Post Practice Day 2

West Virginia co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker met with the media following day two of fall camp
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia Mountaineers wrapped up day two of fall camp on Saturday. Following practice, co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker discusses quarterback Jarrett Doege, the offensive overall, key members of the offense and more. 

