WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Kansas

The West Virginia University Mountaineers are looking to bounce back this Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 home opener.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell chatted with the media during the weekly press conference and discussed quarterback JT Daniels performance versus Pitt, CJ Donaldson's impressive night and more.

