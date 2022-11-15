WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Kansas State
West Virginia Offensive coordinator discusses his upcoming matchup versus Kansas State
The West Virgina Mountaineers will host the No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats Saturday afternoon with kickoff set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action streaming on ESPN+.
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell chatted with the media during the program's weekly press conference and discussed his quarterbacks, previews Kansas State and more.
WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Kansas State
WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Kansas State
WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Previews Kansas State
Scroll to Continue
Read More
WATCH: Sam James Previews Kansas State
WATCH: Tomas Rimac Previews Kansas State
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly