WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Virginia Tech

West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrel chats about the success of the offense

The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) are on the road in week four to take on an old familiar rival in the Virginia Tech Hokies this (2-1) Thursday night at 7:30 with the action airing on ESPN. 

SeasonSummary_2022-FB-VT

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell met with the media during the program's weekly press conference and discussed all four quarterback's performances in the win over Towson, the receivers, the offense overall and more. 

