Skip to main content

WATCH: Graham Harrell Spring Practice No. 14

West Virginia offensive coordinator gave an update on the Air Raid install

The West Virginia football program held practice number 14 of the spring period Thursday morning. It was the last practice before the annual Gold and Blue Spring Game this Saturday at Mountaineer Field scheduled for 1:00 pm. 

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell provided an update on the offense installation, the development of the quarterbacks, depth and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

20220421_122937
Football

WATCH: Dantae Wright Spring Practice No. 14

By Christopher Hall10 minutes ago
20220421_115025
Football

WATCH: Sean Reagan Spring Practice No. 14

By Christopher Hall22 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 11.53.39 PM
Football

Neal Brown Gives Latest Update on Safety Saint McLeod's Recovery

By Schuyler Callihan9 hours ago
From left to right: Matt Cavallaro, Will Crowder, Nicco Marchiol, Neal Brown
Football

WVU QBs Looking to 'Send a Message' to Fans on Saturday

By Schuyler Callihan9 hours ago
USATSI_13694506_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

WVU Offers Georgia Tech Defensive Line Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan9 hours ago
Akeem Mesidor
Football

BREAKING: Akheem Mesidor Chooses New School

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Dayne Leonard
Baseball

West Virginia Takes Advantage of Extra Opportunities to Edge Pitt 3-2

By Christopher HallApr 20, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 1.44.53 PM
Recruiting

2023 ATH Braedyn Moore Announces Decision

By Schuyler CallihanApr 20, 2022