Skip to main content

WATCH: WVU Interim AD Rob Alsop Speaks to the Media

West Virginia University interim athletic director Rob Alsop addressed the media on Monday

Following the removal of Shane Lyons as the West Virginia University Director of Athletics, interim AD Rob Alsop addressed the media and detailed the wide net search for the new WVU athletic director. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_17107715_168388579_lowres
Big 12

WVU President E. Gordon Gee Gives Statement on Shane Lyons, Interim AD & Neal Brown

By Schuyler Callihan
Shane Lyons
Football

Shane Lyons Out as WVU AD

By Christopher Hall
James Gmiter
Football

WVU OL James Gmiter Says 'Goodbye'

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19425759_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Entire Stadium Sings Country Roads During Bucs-Seahawks Game in Germany

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19425972_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Geno Smith Throws Clutch TD on 4th Down to Keep Seattle in the Game

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19259974_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WATCH: Huggins Shares Hilarious Story About Joe Mazzulla

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_4088
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: It's Time to Turn the Page

By Schuyler Callihan
Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Sam James (13) runs the ball during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

West Virginia, Kansas State Kickoff and TV Released

By Christopher Hall