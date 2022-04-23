Skip to main content

WATCH: James Gmiter Spring Postgame

West Virginia offensive lineman gives some insight on the o-line's development

The West Virginia football program held its annual Gold and Blue Spring Game Saturday afternoon where the Gold team, led by the perceived first string defense, topped the presumed first string offense, the Blue team 22-21. Quarterbacks, Garrett Greene, Will Crowder and Nicco Marchiol rotated between the two teams. 

Offensive lineman James Gmiter met with the media following the game. The redshirt junior talked about the improvements along the o-line, newly hired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, the rushing attack and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

CHAD SCOTT POSTGAME
Football

WATCH: Chad Scott Spring Postgame

By Christopher Hall2 minutes ago
KADEN PRATHER POST
Football

WATCH: Kaden Prather Spring Postgame

By Christopher Hall18 minutes ago
IMG_1515
Football

Final Stats from WVU's 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
IMG_1535
Football

Quick Hits: Initial Thoughts of WVU's Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
IMG_1618
Football

How to Watch the WVU Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
Randy Mazey
Baseball

WVU, Texas Tech Postponed

By Christopher HallApr 22, 2022
IMG_1492
Football

2022 WVU Spring Football Roster

By Christopher HallApr 22, 2022
USATSI_17346705_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

Former WVU Forward Seny N'diaye Chooses New School

By Schuyler CallihanApr 22, 2022