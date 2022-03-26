WATCH: James Gmiter Spring Practice Day 3

West Virginia offensive lineman James Gmiter discusses day three of the spring practice period

The West Virginia University football team held its third practice of the spring period Saturday morning.

Mountaineers offensive lineman James Gmiter met with the media following practice and discussed the new offensive install, movement along the offensive line, running backs and more.

