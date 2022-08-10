WATCH: Jared Bartlett WVU Fall Camp Day 8
West Virginia BANDIT Jared Bartlett talked with the media after the eighth practice of fall camp
The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its eighth day of fall camp Wednesday afternoon.
BANDIT Jared Bartlett met with the media following practice and discussed the strengths of the defense, describes the perfect BANDIT, what he sees from the defensive line and more.
