Skip to main content

WATCH: Jared Bartlett WVU Fall Camp Day 8

West Virginia BANDIT Jared Bartlett talked with the media after the eighth practice of fall camp

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its eighth day of fall camp Wednesday afternoon. 

BANDIT Jared Bartlett met with the media following practice and discussed the strengths of the defense, describes the perfect BANDIT, what he sees from the defensive line and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

DSC_2243
Football

WATCH: WVU Football Fall Camp Day 8 Action

By Julia Mellett26 minutes ago
DSC_2223
Football

WVU Football Fall Camp Day 8 Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett1 hour ago
USATSI_18336964_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Pete Carroll Names Geno Smith Starting QB for First Preseason Game

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
Preston Fox
Football

Former Walk-On Preston Fox Continues to Climb the Depth Chart

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
USATSI_6500798_168388579_lowres
Football

Relatively Sports Ep. 4: Interview with Former NFL WR Donald Jones

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Tarik Phillip
Mountaineers in the Pros

Tarik Phillip Signs Pro Deal in Great Britain

By Julia MellettAug 9, 2022 4:06 PM EDT
Doug Nester (72), James Gmiter (74), Wyat Milum
Football

Wyatt Milum Has 'All-American' Potential at Left Tackle

By Julia MellettAug 9, 2022 2:28 PM EDT
DSC_1272
Football

Polendey Named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

By Christopher HallAug 9, 2022 2:08 PM EDT