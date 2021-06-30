Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WATCH: Jarret Doege, Alonzo Addae and Bryce Ford-Wheaton Discuss the Offseason

West Virginia football players met with the media on Wednesday to discuss an array of topics such as areas of improvements, NIL, 2021 outlook, and more
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia Mountaineer football team is in the middle of the offseason with summer workouts and player-led practice through the start of fall camp in early August. 

On Wednesday, three Mountaineers, quarterback Jarret Doege, receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and safety Alonzo Addae provided an update on the program's current state and gave their outlook on the 2021 season.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Alonzo Addae

Alonzo Addae

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) drops back to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Football

WATCH: Jarret Doege, Alonzo Addae and Bryce Ford-Wheaton Discuss the Offseason

Neal Brown
Football

WVU Introduces Tiered Football Ticket Pricing

USATSI_14151244_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Huggins on WVU/Marshall: 'It's Not a Rivalry'

USATSI_13755602_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Huggins Hints at 'Doing Something Different' Defensively in 2021-22

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) shoots during the second half against the Rhode Island Rams at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Derek Culver 'Felt it was Time' to Take the NBA Route

USATSI_13308951_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU Joins the List of Offers for 2024 LB Kari Jackson

WVU Football
Recruiting

Recently Offered Mani Powell Places WVU in His Top 6

Screen Shot 2021-06-29 at 1.17.32 PM
Basketball

Huggins Provides Injury Update on Isaiah Cottrell