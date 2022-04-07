Skip to main content

WATCH: Jeff Koonz Spring Practice No. 8

Special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz discusses new faces in the linebacker room and an update on special teams

The West Virginia University football team held the eighth practice of the spring period Thursday morning.

Special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz met with the media following practice. He shared the Mountaineers who are sticking out in practice, evaluated the players individually, provided a special teams update and more. 

