WATCH: Jeff Koonz Baylor Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University defensive coordinator Jeff Koonz previews the Baylor Bears

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-4, 4-2) host the Baylor Bears (5-4, 3-3) Saturday evening at Mountaineer Field. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Koonz met with the media on Monday and discussed his first game in his new position at DC, preparing for his first game, forcing three turnovers agaisnt Cincinnati, and more.

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

