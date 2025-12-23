Source: WVU CB Jordan Scruggs Open to Returning to WVU for One More Season

West Virginia senior cornerback Jordan Scruggs announced earlier this week that he intends to enter his name into the 2026 NFL Draft, but is open to returning to college for one more season.

Per a source close to the situation, WVU will not be submitting a waiver to apply for an additional year of eligibility.

Instead, Scruggs will await a potential ruling for former junior college players to see if he is granted the opportunity to play one more season at the collegiate level in 2026. The NCAA's Board of Directors issued a blanket waiver, granting ex-JUCOs one more year, but that was exclusively for the 2025-26 calendar year.

Scruggs, according to the source, is hopeful to return to West Virginia, but will enter his name in the transfer portal if the coaching staff doesn't show interest in bringing him back.

Right now, it's a big waiting game for the Kansas City native. He could return to West Virginia. He could return to college for a year and transfer. Or he could be playing at the next level. The transfer portal is set to officially open on January 2nd and in all likelihood, we won't know anything regarding additional eligibility for JUCO players, knowing how the NCAA likes to drag its feet with everything.

This past season, Scruggs recorded 33 tackles, two passes defended, a forced fumble, and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown in the upset win over No. 22 Houston on the road.

According to the folks over at Pro Football Focus, Scruggs finished the 2025 season with an overall grade of 66.2, making him the second-highest graded corner on West Virginia's roster, behind only Michael Coats Jr.

Coats and Jason Chambers ran out of eligibility, and Dawayne Galloway is planning to enter the portal, leaving the room with just Keyshawn Robinson, ChaMarryus Bomar, Jayden Bell, and BJ Hendrickson III from the 2025 group.

WVU did sign five corners in the early signing period, landing Makhi Boone, Simaj Hill, Vincent Smith, and JUCO products Da'Mun Allen and Rayshawn Reynolds Jr.

