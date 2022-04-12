WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Spring Practice No. 11

West Virginia defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson discussed his development and his role on defense

The West Virginia University football team held its ninth practice of the spring period Saturday inside the indoor practice facility.

Defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson met with the media following practice. He chatted about his development at WVU, adjusting to college football and more.

