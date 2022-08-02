Skip to main content

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Fall Camp Day 2

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley gives some insight on his defense following day two of fall camp

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media following the second day of fall camp Tuesday morning. 

Lesley discussed the newcomers on the defense, middle linebacker Lee Kpogba, the secondary and more. 

