Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Post Practice Day 2

West Virginia co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media following day two of fall camp
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia Mountaineers wrapped up day two of fall camp on Saturday. Following practice, co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media to discuss incoming transfers, all three levels of the defense, details some of the key players of the defense and more. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Gerad Parker Post Practice Day 2
Football

WATCH: Gerad Parker Post Practice Day 2

Jordan Lesley Post Practice Day 2
Football

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Post Practice Day 2

Screen Shot 2021-08-07 at 1.30.43 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: 2022 LB Travious Lathan Makes College Decision

USATSI_15836895_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

O's Bullpen Blows Solid Start by John Means

USATSI_16524569_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Picks Up 4th Win of the Season

Screen Shot 2021-08-06 at 6.59.17 PM
Recruiting

WVU LB Target Travious Lathan Announces Decision Date

20210821_NealBrown
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Press Conference 8-6-21

USATSI_13147483_168388579_lowres
Football

Neal Brown Details Impact of Each Transfer