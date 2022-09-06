WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Kansas

The West Virginia University Mountaineers are looking to bounce back this Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 season opener.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley sat with the media during the weekly press conference and a discussed the loss to Pitt, preparing for Kansas, poor tackling, the secondary and more.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly