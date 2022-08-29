WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Pitt
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley speaks on the Backyard Brawl
On Monday, West Virginia University football coaching staff and players met with the media ahead of the season opener versus the No. 17 Pitt Panthers Thursday night with kickoff scheduled for seven o'clock at Acrisure Stadium.
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with the media and discussed researching the Pitt offense, the depth chart, Mountaineer newcomers and more.
